Officials in Fernie, B.C. have lifted an evacuation order for the area around a hockey arena where an ammonia leak killed three people Tuesday.

“The situation at the arena has stabilized and the experts on scene are now comfortable that there is no longer an ammonia threat at the arena. It is now safe for residents to return home and the on-scene investigation to continue,” Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said in a statement Sunday.

On Friday, the BC Coroners Service said two Fernie men, 52-year-old Lloyd Stewart Smith and 59-year-old Wayne Allan Hornquist, were performing routine maintenance work at the Fernie Memorial Arena when they lost their lives.

Another maintenance worker, 46-year-old Jason Donovan Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta., also died.

The ammonia leak affected about 55 homes in the area.

“There have been many times this week where words just don’t seem to be enough,” said Fernie’s chief administrative officer, Norm McInnis. “The City of Fernie would like to thank the residents who were evacuated from their homes for their patience and co-operation.”

Officials said the arena will remain closed to the public as crews begin the cleanup process, which includes removing all the brine that became contaminated during the leak.

“Air quality monitoring will continue and although residents may notice an intermittent ammonia odor near the arena, we want to assure them there are no risks or health hazards,” Ruiter said.

Specialists from the Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Program are in Fernie to provide support for anyone who feels they need help to deal with grief or stress. The service is available at 250-489-9677.

WorksSafeBC, Technical Safety BC, the RCMP and the company that maintains the arena’s refrigeration system are still investigating the cause of the ammonia leak.