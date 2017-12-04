

An evacuation order has been issued for a handful of homes in Agassiz, B.C. a month after a massive boulder came crashing down near a residential area.

The boulder, which weighed about 22,680 kilograms (50,000 pounds), landed on Rockwell Drive on Nov. 5. No one was injured and only a garden shed was damaged, but several homes were evacuated Sunday.

Municipal officials and Emergency Management B.C. have been working with engineers to assess the situation in the weeks since, and announced over the weekend that weather has made the area unsafe.

A geotechnical engineer continues to assess the site, but an evacuation order has been issued out of an abundance of caution. The mayor also declared a state of emergency Monday.

The evacuation order affects residents on the east side of the road who live north of Thunderbird Creek.