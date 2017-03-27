

Authorities have issued an evacuation alert for people living in Johnsons Landing, the area hit by a deadly landslide five years ago, over concerns about flowing debris in the area.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said the alert was issued as a precaution after officials received a report that materials appeared to be shifting on the hillside at Gar Creek.

Officials have since confirmed there was a flood that caused roughly 500 cubic metres of debris to spill high up on the slope.

"The material was deposited on the hillside before reaching any dwellings," the regional district said on its website.

"Minor debris may continue to flow down the creek depending on how much rain the region receives over the next few days."

The evacuation alert will remain in place for the time being and an emergency response centre has been set up at the Argenta Community Hall in case the situation escalates.

Residents have also been warned to avoid the Gar Creek area until further notice.

Back in 2012, a landslide hit Johnsons Landing, killing four people and destroying four homes. It was the biggest landslide to hit the area in thousands of years, according to officials, sending 320,000 cubic metres of mud, trees and rock down the Gar Creek area.

