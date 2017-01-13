A scaly fugitive is on the loose, slithering through storage units at a Vancouver U-Haul facility.

The snake was spotted by staff at the Southeast Marine Drive property on Thursday, and conservation officers have been called in to search for the serpentine stowaway.

It is estimated to be between two and three feet long, and officials are looking to speak with its owner.

It was seen slithering into one of the facility's individually locked units by an employee, but staff members aren't sure which locker the snake escaped from. They do not know which species it is, or where it is currently hiding.

Lower Mainland Conservation Officer Todd Hunter said the plan was to keep the public away as they set up a trap baited with a heat source. Snakes seek out heat sources, and they hope to have captured it by Saturday morning.

