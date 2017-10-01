A family of four was injured when their SUV hurtled upside down into a water-filled ditch in Surrey.

Mounties said a motorcycle was driving erratically along King George Boulevard Sunday afternoon, near 48th Avenue, when the biker cut off the family's vehicle.

The Honda CR-V apparently swerved to avoid hitting the bike, overcorrected and flipped into the ditch.

Crews arrived at the scene to find three people trapped inside and fully submerged in water. The 42-year-old female driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other three were also hospitalized.

Good Samaritans are being lauded for jumping in and saving lives, including Steve Newman, who ran into the water to help.

"People are freaking out. They're saying there's kids in the car. I go down into the water and pass them my seatbelt," he said.

"I break the window, cut the seatbelt and take them out," said Mohammed Ferzoe.

Sgt. David MacDonald said he was told two of the injured passengers were children, but police had not confirmed their ages.

Witness accounts led to the location and arrest of the motorcycle driver. At this point he has not been charged.