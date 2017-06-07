

CTV Vancouver





A pair of engaged retirees suffered second-degree burns after a fire broke out at their mobile home in Surrey early Wednesday morning, and they're not sure what's become of their cat.

Glen Conley and Gerald Kameka told CTV News they're uninsured and lost everything in the blaze, which started around 2 a.m. at the home in Crestway Bays where they've lived for 17 years.

"It's all gone. All gone," a tearful Kameka said outside the burned out property.

The couple said they just recently retired and were finally settling in after one of them battled cancer two years ago. They had planned to get married in Saskatchewan in August.

"Things were levelling off, we were getting cozy and someone pulled the rug out from underneath us," Conley said.

The men were alerted by a smoke alarm and managed to escape the home on their own, but they each suffered burns that required hospitalization.

Conley said he first helped Kameka get out then ran back inside to turn the water on, at which point a greenhouse collapsed on top of him.

"That's why I'm burned," he said. "Took a nose dive in all those plants."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but Conley said it seemed to have started on the deck.

Homes in the 119-unit community are close together, which was a concern for firefighters working to prevent the blaze from spreading. Fortunately, crews were able to ensure no other homes were damaged.

Battallion Chief Rich Ellis said a fire investigator is being sent to the home later in the morning to try and work out the cause.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim