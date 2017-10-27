Emergency crews called to pedestrian-involved collision in Surrey
First responders were called to the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision in Surrey early Friday morning, Oct. 27, 2017. (Shane MacKichan)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 8:46AM PDT
Emergency crews are responding to a serious collision in Surrey, where it seems a pedestrian has died.
Few details have been confirmed about the crash on Scott Road near 78th Avenue, but a tarp could be seen covering what appeared to be a body.
Several emergency vehicles were called to the scene, and witnesses reported seeing first responders performing life-saving efforts on a person lying on the ground.
A black civilian vehicle was parked near the scene.
More information to come…