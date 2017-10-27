

Emergency crews are responding to a serious collision in Surrey, where it seems a pedestrian has died.

Few details have been confirmed about the crash on Scott Road near 78th Avenue, but a tarp could be seen covering what appeared to be a body.

Several emergency vehicles were called to the scene, and witnesses reported seeing first responders performing life-saving efforts on a person lying on the ground.

A black civilian vehicle was parked near the scene.

More information to come…