

CTV Vancouver





Pitt Meadows councillor David Murray has stepped down following increasing pressure from colleagues after he was convicted of sexual assault of a minor last week.

Pitt Meadows mayor John Becker confirmed that Murray was stepping down Sunday afternoon after sitting down with him earlier in the day.

Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor on Oct. 25. The charges stem from an incident that happened more than 20 years ago. The victim's name is subject to a publication ban.

A Change.org petition to remove Murray from council gained traction in recent days, reaching over 1,000 signatures.

"It's time we put our collective voice together and stand with councilor Murray's victim and other victims," the petition reads.

Other councillors also called for Murray to step down, although there was little they could do to force him out.