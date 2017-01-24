A single mom and her daughter took their first vacation ever last week thanks to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who also surprised the pair with a generous cash gift.

Vancouver residents Helen Uyi-Osagie and her daughter, Emerald, were surprised with the gift during an episode of the show that aired Tuesday.

The pair made their first appearance on "Ellen" last week, when they accepted a video call from a person they thought was a producer from the show. They were shocked to see Ellen herself on the screen – so surprised that Helen fell out of her chair at one point.

Ellen explained to her audience that Helen had moved to Vancouver from Nigeria 18 years ago to provide a better life for her daughter, and had never been able to afford a vacation.

Helen went back to school six years ago to get the qualifications needed for her job, and her daughter is working toward becoming a teacher.

The talk show host and comedian told the women to pack their bags, and that they were leaving on their first-ever vacation in just a few hours.

Helen and Emerald were flown to Los Angeles, where they were each treated to a $500 shopping spree. They went to the beach, visited the set of the show "Friends," saw Ellen's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took in the sights of a city they'd always wanted to visit.

They also met Ellen in person, and attended a taping of the show. Part way through the episode, they were called on-stage to share their story.

They both laughed and Helen cried, saying she's been watching the show since Emerald was in diapers.

Ellen read a message Emerald had submitted to the show about her mother, calling her the "strongest and most amazing person" she knows.

"Although we have always struggled, my mother remains full of love and positivity," Ellen read as Helen wiped her eyes.

"She is grateful for what we do have and how far we've come. She means the world to me, I'm so lucky to have her as a mother."

Ellen commended Helen for how she raised her daughter, and for her work as a support worker for people with mental illnesses.

"I love helping people," Helen told her.

Ellen then told them she heard that they'd wanted to buy some "Ellen" merchandise for Christmas, but didn't have the money to buy them.

"Because there's other priorities. I don't know what they would be," she joked as a staff member brought what appeared to be a box full of sweatshirts for them.

But then, as the crew member opened the box to reveal it was full of money, Ellen told them they would also be taking home $15,000 in cash to pay off their student loans.

Both women threw their hands up in surprise, thanking Ellen while blinking back tears.

Full episodes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" can be streamed online at CTV.ca.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro