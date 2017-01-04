

CTV Vancouver





The cold snap gripping B.C. drove electricity consumption to an all-time high Tuesday, according to BC Hydro.

Demand for power peaked at 10,126 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m., the utility provider said, breaking the previous record of 10,113 that was set back in November 2006.

Consumption is expected to stay high throughout the week, peaking in the 9,800- to 10,200-megawatt range, as temperatures remain low across the province, BC Hydro added.

BC Hydro said demand is generally highest from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekend nights over the winter, when most people arrive home, turn on the lights and heat, and go about making dinner.

Residents can do a number of things to save on electricity and ease their hydro bill burden, however, including unplugging their second fridge for an annual savings of up to $90.

Unplugging unused electronics can save $50 per year, while washing laundry in cold water can save $27.

Turning off unnecessary lights knocks $12 a year off the electricity bills, BC Hydro said, and lowering the thermostat by two degrees can save five per cent.