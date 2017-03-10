

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The agency in charge of running elections in British Columbia has asked the RCMP to take over its review of allegations involving indirect political contributions.

Elections BC says the Mounties are better suited to investigate whether there have been violations of the Elections Act.

Chief electoral officer Keith Archer says in a statement the agency is handing off the investigation so it can focus on planning the May 9 provincial election.

Archer says the referral will ensure the public has confidence that the election is administered in a fair and impartial manner.

The RCMP says it has started looking into the allegations and it will "take the time necessary to conduct a thorough investigation."

Rich Coleman, deputy premier and party campaign chairman, said earlier this week the B.C. Liberal party is transparent with its fundraising and has done nothing wrong.