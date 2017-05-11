Although the final tally won't be released for some time, Elections BC says approximately 60 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the B.C. election.

Elections BC says the estimate is calculated based on number of registered voters, advance votes and a preliminary estimate of absentee ballots. It's expecting to release a more accurate estimate of voter turnout after the conclusion of final recounts, which will happen between May 22 and 24th.

The initial figures represent a boost in voter numbers compared to 2013 and 2009, when turnout was 55 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

Higher numbers for the May 9 election may be partially attributed for a strong turnout in advance ballots.

A total of 614,389 B.C. residents voted in advance polls before Election Day, nearly 250,000 more than the early-bird turnout four years ago.

Advance polls were open for six days this year, two more than in 2013 when a total of 366,558 people cast ballots early to make up more than 20 per cent of the total vote. Voter turnout for the previous election was 57.1 per cent with 10 ridings – including ones in Richmond and Kelowna – having less than half of voters participating.

The province currently has a total of 3,156,991 eligible voters, according to Elections BC.