Two homes are destroyed and a 95-year-old woman is missing after a fire ripped through a Penticton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion around 6 p.m. then saw flames engulf a house near Skaha Lake. As firefighters arrived on scene, a woman ran toward them saying her mother was inside the home.

The fire quickly spread to a neighbouring property, and ultimately destroyed both.

"The first house completely burnt to the ground. The one that had the explosion completely burnt to the ground," witness Elizabeth Marion said.

Some neighbours began packing their things, fearing the flames would spread to more homes, but firefighters were able to contain the damage to the first two properties.

Crews remained on scene overnight dealing with hot spots and trying to make sure high winds didn't get the fire going again.

The elderly woman remained unaccounted for on Thursday, and neighbours said they are very concerned about her.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster told CTV News firefighters will be going through the rubble to try and find possible remains, but he could not confirm whether there was a casualty.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure