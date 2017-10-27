

CTV Vancouver





An elderly woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey on Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit in the 7700 block of 120th Street. Paramedics and firefighters tried to save the senior, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler, who had been travelling northbound on 120th Street, remained on scene and gave first aid to the pedestrian with passersby until first responders arrived. The woman had been crossing from the west side to the east side of 120th Street without using a crosswalk when she was struck.

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating the collision and will consider whether poor visibility and distraction were contributing factors.

According to Surrey RCMP media relations officer Scotty Schumann, the driver was on her way to drop her daughter off at school and didn’t see the pedestrian.

“Right now impairment and speed are not being considered as factors,” he said. “Charges, if any, would be considered at a later date. The priority right now is to collect as much evidence as possible.”

For now, traffic will still be affected while the investigation continues. Northbound lanes of 120th Street between 76th Avenue and 80th Avenue are closed and there is only one southbound lane open between the same points.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed and her family has not been notified yet.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.