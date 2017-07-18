

A man in his 70s has been charged more than a week after two people were found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's West End.

On Tuesday, police announced that 73-year-old Leonard Landrick had been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges stem from the deaths of 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker, whose bodies were found in an apartment building near English Bay Beach on July 9.

At the time of the grisly discovery, police were seen taking two people into custody. Officers have not confirmed whether one of the people, whom they described as a person of interest at the time, was their suspect.

"Our detectives worked very hard on this case and it was a very challenging case," Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

"They managed to put it before the courts now and charges were approved, so we're all thankful for that."

The suspect is due to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Police have provided few other details, but said that both the victims and suspect lived in the building at 1835 Morton Ave. The building, called Ocean Towers, had a security guard and dog patrolling the area when CTV News visited Tuesday.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber