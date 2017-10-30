Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing elderly man with dementia.

Henry Holst was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. in the area of Main and East Hastings streets, the VPD said.

The senior has been described as white, 5-5 and 130 pounds. He has grey, balding hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and blue striped polo shirt and black pants.

Police said he may seem confused or disoriented. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 then wait with him until emergency crews arrive.