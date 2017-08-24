

A 73-year-old man accused of killing two people in his West End apartment building made his first court appearance Thursday.

Leonard Landrick, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, was slouching and soft-spoken when he addressed a provincial court judge in Vancouver by video conference.

It was the first time the senior has been seen since he was arrested shirtless at the Ocean Towers apartment building near English Bay on July 9.

Landrick and the victims, 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker, all lived at the Morton Avenue building, but authorities have not spoken to a potential motive. Police have only said the killings were targeted.

When they died, McInnes was on the building's board and Croker was the building manager.

Landrick, who has yet to enter a plea in the case, is being held in custody. He’s scheduled to appear again in court at the end of the month.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim