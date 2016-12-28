Elderly B.C. woman dies in Christmas Day kitchen fire
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:36AM PST
SMITHERS, B.C. - A kitchen fire killed a woman in Smithers, B.C., on Christmas Day.
The RCMP say the elderly victim was cooking some type of syrup on her stove on Sunday afternoon.
First responders were trying to determine exactly what happened.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and paramedics rushed the woman to hospital.
The unnamed woman could not be revived and died a short time later.