A 13-year-old is hoping to avoid permanent eye damage after he was hit in the eye with an egg tossed from a moving vehicle in North Vancouver.

Police said the boy was struck by the egg as he walked home alone on Monday evening.

He was walking north on the sidewalk along Highland Boulevard near Canyon Heights Elementary School at about 9:30 p.m. when he saw a black Honda CR-V approaching.

Those inside the southbound vehicle were blaring rap music, RCMP said in a statement.

As the vehicle approached, the teen was suddenly hit by an object thrown from the passenger side window. He felt a sharp pain in his right eye and realized he'd been hit by an egg.

In pain, the teen fell to the ground.

Within moments another vehicle stopped and an older man offered him assistance, police said. The boy was able to get up and walk home, then was taken to hospital by his family.

"There is a strong possibility that the victim may have permanent eye damage as the result of someone's reckless criminal actions," Mounties said.

The victim is confined to full bed rest, said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

Officers are trying to identify the vehicle and those involved in the incident, including the Good Samaritan who stopped to make sure the boy was alright.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-985-1311 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).