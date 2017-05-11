

CTV Vancouver





Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a basement suite of a home in East Vancouver early Thursday.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the basement window at the residence near East 16th Avenue and Rupert Street. The fire spread fast, and flames quickly moved upstairs.

"There was a lot of flame when they first arrived, we were surprised it got this far, before anybody called us, but sometimes that’s what happens, in a quiet neighborhood and at night time," said Mike Huntley, battalion chief of Vancouver Fire Rescue.

Extra firefighters were called in because the houses on the street are very close together, and crews were worried about the fire spreading.

The tenant living upstairs went downstairs to rescue the tenant downstairs, and both made it outside safely, said Huntley.

The basement is gutted and there is smoke and water damage upstairs as well.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental, and caused by "smoking materials."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim