Fire broke out in an East Vancouver house twice in a matter of hours Thursday, with the cause of the initial blaze being a lit cigarette.

In the first incident, crews arrived just after midnight to find flames shooting from the basement window at the residence near East 16th Avenue and Rupert Street. The fire spread fast, and flames quickly moved upstairs.

"There was a lot of flame when they first arrived, we were surprised it got this far, before anybody called us, but sometimes that’s what happens, in a quiet neighborhood and at night time," said Mike Huntley, battalion chief of Vancouver Fire Rescue.

Extra firefighters were called in because the houses on the street are very close together, and crews were worried about the fire spreading.

The tenant living upstairs went downstairs to rescue the tenant downstairs, and both made it outside safely, said Huntley.

The fire gutted the basement and caused smoke and water damage upstairs as well. But it appears the fire was not completely extinguished.

The home was boarded up in the morning, but crews had to return around 2 p.m. when smoke started billowing out of the residence.

More firefighters arrived as flames started showing through the roof.

Fire investigators determined the initial fire was accidental, and caused by "smoking materials."