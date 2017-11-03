Parts of Metro Vancouver were dusted with snow overnight, and more flurries are in the forecast for the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a new special weather statement for Metro Vancouver on Friday morning, advising the public that another round of snow is expected on Saturday.

The statement applies to Vancouver proper, as well as bordering cities and the northeast, southeast and southwest parts of the metropolitan area. North and West Vancouver also fall under the advisory.

Similar statements also cover the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The statements were prompted by an area of low pressure due on the South Coast Saturday. Combined with Arctic air already in place over the area, another round of snowfall is expected.

The weather agency expects amount and accumulation to vary based on elevation, exposure to outflow winds and intensity of precipitation. Most areas can expect scattered flurries, mainly Saturday night, with a few centimetres possible by Sunday morning.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected on Vancouver Island, where accumulated snow could top the five centimeter mark.

Howe Sound is under a wind warning as a result of the same weather system that prompted the snowfall, and those heading into the Interior or up the Sea-to-Sky Highway should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada reminds all drivers to prepare for winter conditions by installing snow tires and keeping shovels and salt on hand.

Vehicles must have winter tires (three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol, or the M+S symbol) to travel on most B.C. highways between Oct. 1 and March 31. Unprepared drivers could face fines of $121.

The wintry forecast came just a day after similar statements were issued for the same areas, and just hours after the snow stopped falling.

The snow started as early as Thursday afternoon in higher elevations including Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore mountains. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that flakes were in the forecast between Thursday and Friday morning.

Parts of the Fraser Valley, Coquitlam and the North Shore saw heavier snow around the evening commute, and on the east coast of Vancouver Island the snow resulted in several vehicles sliding off the roads.

On the mainland, some awoke to find their cars covered, but most roads were bare by the morning commute.

View from #Chopper9 over the North Shore mountains. More snow this weekend! https://t.co/G8m5hwCkFn pic.twitter.com/2YmKpZ0wCz — Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) November 3, 2017

The small taste of winter felt in Metro Vancouver had some thinking back to last year.

After an unusually harsh 2016-17 winter, the City of Vancouver approved recommendations from engineers to improve its responses to storms, and TransLink told CTV News it was taking extra precautions.

On Thursday, the company said bus tires would be equipped with "snow socks" on snowy days, coverings that include small threads that increase friction between tires and ice, snow and slush.

The SkyTrain Canada Line was also being winterized with elements that produce heat, keeping ice off the rails.

And drivers seemed to be preparing well ahead of time this year too. A Kal Tire manager said this fall is the busiest he's seen in 19 years in the business.

"There's a lot of people doing their seasonal swaps and changeover and new tires. There were a lot of people last year who waited deep into the winter season and didn't get any," Jim Baker said.

And with temperatures expected to dip to -3 C in Vancouver Friday night, shelters like Union Gospel Mission are putting winter plans in place earlier than usual.

"We are opening those beds because we don't want to wait for an emergency weather response. We want to help people now, and right through until March we are going to have 20 extra beds on top of the 72 we already have," UGM's Derek Weiss said.

In a statement issued Friday, the province announced a partnership with local governments and non-profit organizations to provide an increase in shelter service. All regular winter shelter spaces will be open overnight every night, and many will be open 24/7, between Nov. 1 and March 31.

Extreme weather shelters will be available when alerts are issued by municipal governments.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure, Shannon Paterson and Breanna Karstens-Smith