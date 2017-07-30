An early morning fire on a balcony of a highrise apartment in the West End forced building residents onto the street as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Firefighters ascended to the 22nd floor of 1150 Burnaby St. to attack the fire from inside the suite. They prevented the fire from spreading outside of the balcony.

"It looked initially like it could be flames coming from within the building, but in fact it was on the balcony," acting battalion chief Dan McClelland told CTV News.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire, although McLelland said a few people were in distress after the evacuation. They were treated by paramedics.

The acting battalion chief said he called in the fire as a two-alarm blaze in order to get enough personnel to manage such a large evacuation effectively.

"The occupants of the building were very compliant in following good procedure in making good evacuation of the building," McClelland said. "That makes our job a whole lot easier."