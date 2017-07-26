Crews are working to clear concrete and metal from a road in Burnaby after a dump truck knocked down a pedestrian overpass near Lougheed Highway.

The collision occurred at around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Beaverbrook Drive near Eastlake Drive.

The truck was in the process of putting down its box, but it did not lower in time to fit under the overpass as the vehicle drove through, Assistant Fire Chief Greg Young said.

Images from the scene show the damaged dump truck and debris from the collapsed structure blocking the roadway.

The truck driver was uninjured, but is facing a hefty fine as a result of the crash.

"Truckers have to be aware of how high their boxes are on their dump vehicles," said Burnaby RCMP Sgt. John Buis.

"Under the Motor Vehicle Act, he'll be charged with drive without due care and attention."

Fortunately, there were no pedestrians on the bridge and no other vehicles around the truck.

Beaverbrook Drive was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the debris.

A combination of city crews and contractors are working on the cleanup, according to City of Burnaby spokesperson Brian Carter.

The most challenging part, he said, is getting the concrete off the truck itself. Once that is done, workers will take the truck away and clean up the remaining debris on the road.

Crews have welded metal railings salvaged from the collapsed bridge to close off the overpass approaches on either side of Beaverbrook Drive, which are still intact. Safety cones and caution tape have also been installed to warm people not to enter the overpass.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald