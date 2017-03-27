

Traffic on Highway 99 was squeezed into a single lane in each direction following a crash between a dump truck and a minivan.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, south of Ladner Trunk Road. Officials said the crash happened after the truck blew a tire.

No one was injured in the crash, but a load of gravel being carried by the truck was dislodged and spilled across the highway. Gravel and debris from the crash blocked lanes in both directions.

Vehicles were able to pass through the stretch of highway, but delays were expected as vehicles merged into a single lane. The northbound lanes were cleared by 4 p.m., and the southbound lanes are expected to be cleared shortly.