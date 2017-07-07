A Richmond Mountie came to the rescue of more than a dozen tiny ducklings on Thursday, after the webbed-footed fowl waddled away from their mother.

In a statement titled "Richmond RCMP Officer Rescues Children in Distress," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the officer was called to the Cook Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

"A group of children allegedly wandered off from their mother and became trapped in a drainage pipe," Hwang wrote.

A high-angle rescue team was considered, he joked, but Const. Dawn But was about to reach the trapped ducklings on her own.

She rescued 14 palm-sized babies from the pipe, and reunited them with their mother nearby.

"No imprinting was observed and the mother duck appeared grateful," Hwang said, adding that the ducklings seemed shaken but uninjured.

Quacking this case was not But's first animal-whisperer-type incident this year, police said.

She was part of the relocation of three goats that were "unlawfully at large" in the area of No. 2 Road and Moncton Street in Richmond in May.