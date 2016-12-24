

As families gather for the holidays, first responders in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside are bracing for a flood of fentanyl overdoses amongst those battling addiction.

Mike lives on the DTES and is working to overcome a drug addiction. He has seen the carnage of the overdose crisis up close.

"Every time I come down here and turn a corner somewhere, someone is overdosing," he told CTV News. "I've narcan'ed seven people in the last three weeks."

Fentanyl has taken more than 750 lives so far this year, a number that could top 800 by years end.

Mike says he's torn between his addiction and the danger of the drugs he takes.

"I know I'm taking a risk," he said. "Myself I haven't overdosed, and thank God for that."

Longtime resident Raven says everybody she knows carries a narcan kit, to take care of each other. The crisis has shocked her, she says.

"I've seen it peak and go, but this is total insanity," she said. "I've had a really good friend die in the bathroom across the street."

On Wednesday, emergency crews responded to more than 100 suspected overdoses - and that number is expected to grow.

The B.C. Coroner's office warned this month that fentanyl deaths are spreading to the suburbs, affecting recreational users far from the streets.

"Nobody's immune to it," said Mike. "There are kids in Grade 8 that have access and are doing it."

This Christmas, Mike says he hopes he will reunite with his own kids - and is already looking forward to the holidays next year.

"A lot can happen in a year," he said. "We'll see - but I'll certainly be alive."

