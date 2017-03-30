

There's growing outrage over the way a young B.C. woman suffering from a rare and painful genetic disorder is being treated by the province's health care system.

Abbotsford resident Kourtney Kujawa has epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes skin to blister and fall off, leaving wounds that can take months to heal.

She wants to attend post-secondary school, but when she turned 19 last fall she suddenly lost 100 health care support hours a month – putting her dreams on hold indefinitely.

"It's so unfair that people have lives and then all of a sudden they become of age and it has to totally change for them," Kujawa said.

The constant blistering and scarring has also left the young woman’s hands in a club shape, and caused contractures that prevent her from standing up straight or walking well on her own. She requires help doing everything from eating to going to the bathroom.

Under the Ministry of Children and Family Development her family was receiving 267 hours of support monthly. Her needs didn't change on her last birthday, but her case was transferred to the Fraser Health Authority, which determined she should be able to do with less.

NDP health critic Judy Darcy called the situation unconscionable.

"It makes absolutely no sense to me," Darcy said. "I cannot imagine how anyone can rationalize that the government can spend tens of millions of dollars on partisan ads and not have money to support Kourtney."

The cut in hours has been difficult for her parents, who both work full-time. They are now responsible for changing the bandages that cover roughly nine-tenths of Kujawa's body, a process that takes them four hours every other day.

Fraser Health told CTV News it assessed Kujawa's support level using B.C.'s Choices in Supports for Independent Living, and that she's getting the maximum amount of care prescribed under those guidelines.

Unfortunately, the guidelines don't consider supports required to attend school or work as medically necessary. The health authority said it still plans to reassess Kujawa's case to ensure she "receives the appropriate level of care."

Asked about the situation Thursday, Premier Christy Clark said she's hopeful there will be a quick resolution.

"I know for that patient it's been an incredibly stressful and difficult time and everybody wants to make sure that that patient gets what they need," Clark said.

Kujawa's family said with all they've already been through, they believe they can overcome anything. And while they wait to hear what will come of Kujawa’s reassessment, they're thankful for the support they've received since their story became public.

"Lots of people I haven't spoken to in years have contacted me," Kujawa said. "And lots of strangers as well saying they're more than happy to help."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber