Two drivers trying to "catch 'em all" while behind the wheel on Monday ended up catching $368 tickets instead.

Burnaby Mounties said the driver of an Acura CSX was pulled over on 10th Avenue at 6th Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Police allege the driver was playing "Pokemon Go," a free smartphone game that encourages players to travel around looking for cartoon monsters. The game made by Nintendo and Niantic uses players' GPS, and shows the creatures on screen as though they were in the same location as the player. Users then try to capture the critters.

The game made headlines previously for being so immersive that players have walked into traffic.

In this case, the driver was hunting for Pokemon while behind the wheel, and was handed a ticket for using an electronic device.

A second driver, this time in a Mazda 3, was pulled over on Willingdon Avenue near Kingsway at 5:35 p.m. for the same offence, police say.

Mounties tweeted photos of the pair of tickets, writing, "Pokemon No!" Both drivers received $368 tickets and four demerit points.

The Pokemon players are not the first allegedly distracted drivers to make headlines recently in the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday, a driver was ticketed twice in eight minutes when their rental car was pulled over at Granville Street and West Broadway, and again just six blocks away.

Vancouver police shared photos of the tickets on social media, saying the person was fined a total of $736 and given eight demerit points.