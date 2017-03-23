

CTV Vancouver





A driver has come forward to claim responsibility for a hit-and-run that put a woman in hospital last weekend in Vancouver.

Police said a 67-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after seeing media coverage of the collision.

"He has been released from custody and the investigation is ongoing," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

The man's name hasn't been released as no charges have been laid against him.

Authorities previously said they believed the driver in the hit-and-run would have been aware of what happened; investigators said the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, likely sustained damage to its front end.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was crossing the intersection of Victoria Drive and Williams Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when she was struck.

The impact of the collision sent her flying several metres through the air, according to police.

She suffered serious injuries and remained in hospital as of Thursday.