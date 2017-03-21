Burnaby RCMP are investigating reports that a man tried to run a woman over with a Jeep Monday evening, before striking two vehicles and evading police.

Few details have been confirmed, but officers said they received multiple reports that a black Jeep Cherokee was being driven erratically in the area of Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue. Witnesses reported that a man was behind the wheel and trying to hit a woman with the vehicle.

RCMP were called to the scene, but said the driver fled the area, hitting two vehicles in the process. No one was injured in the collisions, but the driver managed to evade police.

Less than an hour after the initial reports were made, another member of the public called police to report a Jeep involved in a crash on the Port Mann Bridge. Witnesses told investigators they saw the driver arguing with a woman in the passenger seat.

Officers from multiple police forces in the area were called to investigate, and both the man and woman were taken into custody on the bridge without incident.

It is still early in the investigation, Mounties said, but they believe the two know each other. They did not provide any further details.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact RCMP at 604-294-7922 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).