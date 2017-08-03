

CTV Vancouver





Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses after someone opened fire on a man sitting in his car in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Const. Jason Doucette said the driver had just parked his car on Kamloops Street near East 10th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. when he was shot at.

The unnamed driver was unhurt, but his car and another vehicle were hit by bullets before the suspect fled in a waiting car.

Several residents called 911 to report the gunfire.

“Although the suspect missed the victim, this is a residential neighbourhood, and a bullet has to stop somewhere,” Doucette said in a statement.

Police believe the incident was targeted and investigators are now trying to determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2596 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.