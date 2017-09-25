A driver trying to "catch 'em all" while behind the wheel Monday morning ended up catching a $368 ticket instead.

Burnaby Mounties said the driver of an Acura CSX was pulled over on 10th Avenue at 6th Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Police allege the driver was playing "Pokemon Go," a free smartphone game that encourages players to travel around looking for cartoon monsters. The game made by Nintendo and Niantic uses players' GPS, and shows the creatures on screen as though they were in the same location as the player. Users then try to capture the critters.

The game made headlines previously for being so immersive that players have walked into traffic.

In this case, the driver was hunting for Pokemon while behind the wheel, and was handed a ticket for using an electronic device.

The Pokemon player is the second alleged distracted driver to make headlines recently in the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday, a driver was ticketed twice in eight minutes when their rental car was pulled over at Granville Street and West Broadway, and again just six blocks away.

Vancouver police shared photos of the tickets on social media, saying the person was fined a total of $736 and given eight demerit points.