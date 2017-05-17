

One person is dead after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole late Tuesday night.

The collision, near Lougheed Highway and 240th in Maple Ridge, sent the vehicle into a ditch, killing the driver.

A second vehicle, a Ford Mustang, crashed into the debris of the first crash a short time later. Crews removed the Mustang from the scene.

The coroner attended the scene along with Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators.

The highway was shut down in the area overnight but one lane in each direction has reopened. Power was knocked out to around 300 customers, but was expected to be back on around 11 a.m.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim