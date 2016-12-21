

CTV Vancouver





The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a young waitress has apologized to her family for "being a coward."

During sentencing Wednesday, Ibrahim Ali asked the loved ones of Emily Sheane for his forgiveness, and said he would switch places with her if he could.

Ali was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison minus time served, plus a 10-year driving prohibition.

The victim, a 25-year-old BCIT graduate, was driving home from Joe Fortes restaurant in downtown Vancouver when her car was hit by a Range Rover speeding through a red light.

She did not survive the collision, which happened just minutes away from her home. Mounties said the luxury SUV was speeding at 100 kilometres an hour when it T-boned Sheane’s much smaller car.

Ali and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman, fled the scene. They were arrested several days later in the Interior community of Creston, more than 700 kilometres away.

Creston RCMP arrested the pair after they showed up at a local hotel covered in mud and blood. They claimed to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Both were out on bail at the time of the crash, and warrants were out for their arrests.

Ali pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident in connection with the March 9 collision.

In court, the 26-year-old read a statement saying he was arguing with his passenger right before the crash, and was looking at her instead of the road.

Ali said he wasn't sure what he did, who he hit, or even what happened.

The court heard that a panicked Ali went to a motel, but became scared and left the Lower Mainland.

"I wish I had stayed at the scene," he told the court. "I pray one day all of you can please forgive me."

Two dozen victim impact statements were submitted to the court by Sheane's family and friends. The judge presiding over the case said the young woman was "on the brink of every possible opportunity" at the time of her death, and it was clear from the letters that she touched lives and made a difference.

She had just finished a graphic design degree at BCIT.