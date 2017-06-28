A man in his 20s is facing more than a dozen charges after a bizarre crash at the Langdale BC Ferries terminal.

Sunshine Coast Mounties said they were called by ferry staff at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, after a vehicle smashed through locked security gates.

After crashing the gates, the Chevy Blazer SUV drove through several other barriers and gates to the upper loading deck, RCMP said in a statement.

The driver then attempted to board the ferry by launching the vehicle off the ramp toward the upper car deck of the vessel known as the Queen of Surrey.

The vehicle landed on the upper deck, but came to a stop vertically, with the truck's grill smashed into the deck and its tail gate pointing up in the air.

"Unbelievably, the male driver was uninjured, exited the vehicle, got off the ferry and then attempted to steal two staff vehicles parked in the terminal parking lot," police said.

BC Ferries staff members, who were at the scene at the time, directed police to where the man was, and a suspect was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Chase Campbell was charged. He faces 13 charges including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault of a police officer and driving while prohibited.