

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are investigating after a car crashed through the wall of a hotel there Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene at the Best Western Hotel on Sumas Way shortly before midnight. When they arrived, they found a car embedded in a hotel room, with the driver nowhere to be seen.

“Luckily, two of the occupants that were in the suite at the time were not struck by the motor vehicle,” said Abbotsford police Sgt. Chris Nightingale. “However, they were transported to hospital with minor injuries from debris.”

A third person also had to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash caused extensive damage to the hotel room, and also did structural damage to the building.

Police say the vehicle was not stolen. They are still searching for the driver.