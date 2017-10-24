A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Surrey that left a young woman with severe injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue during the morning rush hour on Friday.

Rhaea Grant was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

“It appears she was struck by a vehicle that ran the red light and failed to remain at the scene,” said RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “As a result of the accident, that woman suffered significant, life-threatening injuries.”

The 19-year-old is now in intensive care at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Surrey Mounties say they were able to track down and arrest the suspect driver using surveillance footage from the intersection.

Manjit Singh, a 30-year-old Surrey resident, has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

A lawyer for Grant’s family told CTV News the young woman works as an apprentice welder. She was on her way to work when she was struck.

“We manufacture handicap stair lifts that go into the buildings,” said Eric Van Egdom, a co-worker at Garaventa Lift Canada. “It’s pretty shocking actually. You don’t think that would ever happen to you…or people you work with.”

Those familiar with the area, however, say this kind of driver behaviour isn’t uncommon.

“There are quite a few people who do run red lights,” said Alana Metson, who works at a nearby medical clinic. “My work is always packed because of car accidents.”

An online fundraiser has been set up for Grant to help cover costs during her recovery.

By Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $6,000.

Her family is also asking drivers to pay more attention to pedestrians.

Police said they are still investigating the hit-and-run, adding that more charges are possible.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber