A 38-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run that injured two construction flaggers in Burnaby last month.

Counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, assault with a weapon and assault have been approved against Surrey resident Brenda Ouma Aregay, the RCMP announced Wednesday.

The victims were working at a construction zone on 10th Avenue near Kingsway on June 28 when the driver of a white Hyundai rammed into them.

Part of the disturbing incident was caught on camera. The chilling footage shows a man warning a female flagger that the Hyundai driver "might run [her] over" shortly before she's struck.

That victim suffered a serious concussion and multiple compression injuries on her leg. The other flagger who was hit wasn't as seriously hurt.

A suspect was arrested after police received a report of two children being assaulted nearby. The woman was taken into custody and B.C.'s Children's Ministry was called to the scene.

Despite securing charges, the Burnaby RCMP detachment is still hoping to speak with anyone who might have information about the case. Tipsters can contact Mounties at 604-294-7922, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.