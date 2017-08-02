

The afternoon commute in downtown Vancouver was snarled Wednesday as police dealt with a distraught man inside a high-rise apartment.

Vancouver police closed down several blocks, including parts of Richards and Drake streets.

Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News the person was “in crisis” and would not come out.

The force brought in multiple resources, including negotiators, in a bid to end the situation peacefully, he said.

The roads reopened shortly after 7 p.m. when the situation was finally resolved, Doucette later said.

Police said the man was taken to hospital for medical assessment.