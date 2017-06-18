

CTV Vancouver





Two men were sent to hospital early Sunday morning with non-life threatening injuries in the second stabbing incident near the Granville Entertainment District in two days.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Granville Street and Davie Street where they found two men with stab wounds.

"It appears a verbal altercation between a few men escalated and two of the men were stabbed," a Vancouver Police Department statement read.

The alleged suspected attempted to flee, but was held by witnesses for police.

A 25-year-old Vancouver man is in custody. Charges are expected, according to police.

The victims were a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Port Coquitlam.

This is the second violent incident on Granville Street this weekend. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man from Nanaimo was stabbed on Granville Street between Smith Street and Nelson Street. That man also suffered non-life threatening injuries.