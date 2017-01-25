

Investigators are trying to piece together a dramatic series of events that began with a double shooting and ended with a serious car crash.

Two men in a white car were shot around 6:20 p.m. last night in Abbotsford.

The duo drove off, only to crash moments later into another car full of people several blocks away. The crash scattered pieces of both vehicles across the intersection.

Three people in the second car received medical treatment: two at the scene and one in hospital, where they stayed overnight for observation.

The two men that were shot were picked up by a person passing by and taken to hospital.

Police tell CTV Vancouver one of the men is well known to police and has gang associations.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred by ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital with a police escort. Both remain in serious condition.

It's believed the shooting is targeted. Police are looking for a dark-coloured mid-2000's Ford SUV in connection with the shooting.

Investigators canvassed nearby businesses for witnesses and surveillance video.

"Many officers are involved with taking witness statements, speaking to people in the area such as at the restaurants in the area, and passersby," said Sgt. Judy Bird.

Police say it's too early to know if the double shooting is linked to a Monday night murder in Surrey where a man driving an SUV was shot and then crashed into a McDonald's sign.

Homicide investigators believe the death of 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich was not random.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure