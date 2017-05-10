

CTV Vancouver





A seven-month-old Pomeranian named Stuffy is undergoing surgery to fix two broken legs Thursday, and BC SPCA staff are hoping the public will kick in to help foot the bill.

The tiny dog’s former owners are currently under investigation for cruelty charges after failing to bring the puppy in for regular check-ups when his forelegs were originally splinted back in January, and he now needs immediate orthopedic surgery to get back on his feet again.

The medical costs associated with the Pomeranian's procedure and care are expected to exceed $3,000, despite a major discount from the attending surgeon, and the non-profit society is looking for donations either online or in person at the SPCA’s Surrey branch at 16748 50th Ave.

“Stuffy is such a sweetheart,” said senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever. “Despite the pain he’s been in, he’s so friendly and affectionate… We just want him to have the chance to have a fresh start, with the surgery he needs for him to be an active, happy pup again.”

After the dog recovers, he will be available for adoption.

“He’s already been through so much in his short life – we’re hoping he’ll find loving, forever home with guardians who will lavish him with the love and attention he deserves,” said Drever.