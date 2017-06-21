

A Surrey couple is overwhelmed with gratitude after being given a wheelchair lift that allows their five-year-old son to get around their home.

The incredible gift was donated by BC Ferries, which first learned the Cholette family was struggling back in February.

Their son, Jack, has Trisomy 5p, a rare genetic disorder that's left him legally blind, hearing impaired, and unable to stand on his own. Carrying him up and down the family's stairs was a challenge for his parents, Hope and Ben.

"Because he has low muscle tone, he doesn't support his weight," Hope said. "So now you're carrying a child that's supposed to be 40 lbs., but feels more like 50 or 60 lbs."

But after hearing what the family was going through, BC Ferries stepped up and offered them a lift that was no longer being used. Volunteers have since put in countless hours to install it in the family's home.

"After you ran your story on CTV News, our terminal maintenance department at Horseshoe Bay Terminal wanted to do something for the Cholette family," said Corrine Storey, vice-president of customer service for the company.

BC Ferries wasn't alone; it worked with people from Houle Electric and Angel Accessibility to get the lift installed. During the process, the volunteers became friends, and on Wednesday they celebrated with the family they came together to help.

"It's life-changing for us," Hope said. "It's not even just a financial gift; it's such an emotional gift they've given us. And we will never be able to thank everybody enough."

The family said the cost of buying and installing the lift themselves would have run around $25,000.

They also required a number of other home upgrades, including the installation of an accessible washroom and widened doorways that Jack's wheelchair can fit through, but were able to raise just over $33,000 through an online fundraiser.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro