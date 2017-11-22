A dog walker from Coquitlam, B.C. has been located three days after she was reported missing, officials confirm.

Annette Poitras vanished Monday afternoon after telling friends she was taking her dog and two clients' pets for a walk in the Westwood Plateau area.

The 56-year-old was found alive Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. The details on her condition are not yet known, but officials have confirmed she was able to speak to ground searchers. The three dogs she was with at the time were also found alive.

Poitras was found in a basin in the Coquitlam watershed "outside the normal areas you would expect, on the trails, well north of the areas most people spend time doing recreation in," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. It was not immediately clear how she got there and was north of the area where she originally was lost.

Crews brought her some dry clothes and said she would be extracted from the area by long-line then taken to hospital by helicopter.

"This is one of those situations where expert rescuers need to be given the room to do what they do," McLaughlin said.

The corporal said Poitras was located by a team that began with a wide area and narrowed in on places they thought she might be. They also used cellphone location, he said.

"I can't tell you how great it is when you can sit the family down and give them good news," he said. "It's a good day for us and a great day for the family."

Poitras' husband spoke to reporters at the scene with tears in his eyes, saying he couldn't breathe when he first heard the good news.

"You just can't imagine what it feels like," Marcel Poitras said.

"I've had some dark days here. I woke up this morning and I just knew it. I knew she was coming home today."

He said she's doing well and talking, though suffering from some type of back injury.

Marcel said he was thankful to those involved in the search, who have been open with him about their efforts and how everything works.

"I cannot possibly say enough. This is the result they work for, this is their reward. They made it themselves and they deserve everything they can get," he said.

"Support your local search and rescue, and you know what? Hug your spouse tonight. Whoever you're lying in bed with tonight, hold on to them."

When asked what the first thing he'll say to his wife will be, he said with a laugh that he'd promised their 19-year-old daughter he'd hold off until she's home to "start giving her s--t."

He said he's looking forward to getting her back home and getting back to normal.

The disappearance was first reported to police by Marcel, after Poitras failed to pick him up from a SkyTrain station Monday afternoon.

He went to the area where she said she'd be walking – an area near the Westwood Plateau golf course which she frequents when walking the older dogs – and found her empty van. He called 911, and Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded.

SAR crews scoured the trails near the golf course that evening for signs of Poitras. Teams from the North Shore, Surrey, Ridge Meadows, Sunshine Coast and Lions Bay joined the effort on Tuesday. Coquitlam police were brought in as well, and nearly 60 people were searching the area by Wednesday morning.

The team was slowed by several days of wet weather, making conditions slippery and unsafe for anyone other than experts. Coquitlam SAR manager Michael Coyle described the search area as a "crazy maze of trails."

They asked the well-meaning public to avoid the area, worried their tracks, smells and clues could contaminate the scene. In particular, officials asked the public not to use drones to help the search.

It was not immediately known what caused Poitras to get stuck where she was found, but her husband speculated prior to her rescue that something may have happened to one of the dogs.

She was with a 13-year-old dog who was unable to walk more than two hours at a time.

Marcel said that knowing his wife, if something happened to one of the canines she wouldn't leave it there.

"She probably wasn't paying close enough attention to the time – a combination of things, it got dark. And when it gets dark out there, it gets dark out there," he told CTV News Wednesday morning.

Marcel said there's a chance she tried to get out of the woods in the dark and injured herself, and is now unable to leave. He added that his wife is strong and capable, and while she doesn't always know her own strength, "she can survive this."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Penny Daflos

