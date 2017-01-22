

CTV Vancouver





A dog is being credited with saving two men – one of whom is blind - from a house fire in East Vancouver early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a home undergoing renovations on Euclid Avenue near Melbourne Street around 2:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Jim Booth said two men were home and sleeping at the time, but the dog woke them up and they managed to escape. No one was injured in the blaze.

“The dog woke them up, he heard something and thanks to the dog they got out of the house,” said Booth, noting he believed one of the men was blind.

“Like all good pets do, it made sure its owner got out.”

When crews arrived, the garage and building materials being stored inside were on fire.

The blaze spread to the upper deck of the house, but crews managed to stop the flames from getting inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been deemed suspicious, and an investigation is underway.