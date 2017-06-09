

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A small dog ignited a big search-and-rescue effort on Haida Gwaii this week.

Rosey, a Chihuahua-pug cross, was returned safely to her owner after spending a day, a night and part of the next day trapped on a cliff face on Tow Hill in Naikoon Provincial Park east of Masset.

Rosey and her owner were up at the top of the ancient volcano when Rosey ran off the edge of the cliff.

Chris Ashurst with Archipelago Search and Rescue received the call about Rosey on Tuesday afternoon, and responded with a team of about six SAR personnel and search dogs.

Ashurst says several dogs have died on that cliff before.

"[Dogs falling] is, sadly, a rather common occurrence up there," he told CTV News from Masset. "It's tough for dogs, because they don't know that they can't just follow squirrel trails… they end up doing that roadrunner thing where they're just spinning their wheels 300 feet above the ground."

But unlike dogs before her, Rosey didn't fall all the way down. She caught a patch of brush sticking out of the cliff face.

By the time Ashurst and his team of volunteers located the dog, and a community volunteer with climbing gear went down the cliff to try and find her, it had started getting dark and the rain made bringing her back impossible. So they called it.

Wednesday morning, Rosey's barks could still be heard coming from the cliff.

Ashurst got a drone operator to come up to try and find Rosey, thinking that if they found her exact spot they could try rescuing her again.

By that time, the two-day rescue was getting a lot of attention.

"Frankly, as a search-and-rescue manager, I was concerned because people were becoming interested and they were searching around the cliffs," Ashurst said. "It's a precarious place if you leave the boardwalk."

In the end, it was Rosey's owner's father and uncle who brought the dog to safety.

The two happened to have experience climbing and the appropriate gear. They rappelled down from the top of the cliff, and went to the same patch of brush Ashurst's team had heard Rosey barking from the day before.

They found her wedged into the patch of brush.

"She had landed and just dug herself in and just waited for her owner," Ashurst said.

The two men were able to retrieve Rosey and use their ropes to bring themselves back to the top of the cliff.

Ashurst said his search-and-rescue volunteers couldn't do the climbing because they don't have a team with the proper training to do rope rescues.

"We would never send anyone down a cliff for a dog," Ashurst said. "I've got a dog, I love dogs. But we wouldn't put anyone in danger for a dog."

Ashurst wants dog owners to know how dangerous the cliff is. He says there's a BC Parks sign at the bottom of the trail that says over 10 dogs have died over the years. He's looking into getting another that will get the message across to dog owners.

"It seems like a particularly effective dog trap," he said of the cliff. He's rescued one other dog from the area before—a yellow lab—that he was also able to bring to safety.

Rosey is lucky to be alive. Ashurst said she didn't look any worse for wear when she came down from the cliff, just happy to be back with her owners.

"I mean, dogs are survivors," Ashurst said." I have no idea how a dog survives a fall like that. That was an absolutely lucky break."