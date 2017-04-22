

A group of U.S. doctors are partnering with the chief of a West African tribe living in Langley to bring a dose of western medicine to a village in Ghana.

Doctors from Kansas-based Vigilias Health held a demonstration in Surrey on Friday of telemedicine technology they are donating to the village of Adansi Aboabo.

The tribe’s chief, Eric Manu, called the partnership a “great thing happening to my people.”

Manu was working as a landscaper in Langley in 2015 when he found out he had inherited the chiefdom of the Akan tribe in the village of Adansi Aboabo following the death of a relative.

Despite his royal status, Manu returned to his job in B.C. in 2016.

He is now involved with the To The Moon And Back Foundation, which aims to help families in Ghana.

The founder of Vigilias reached out to To The Moon And Back after seeing a story about the organization’s work.

Telemedicine uses technology to allow doctors to assess and communicate with patients remotely.