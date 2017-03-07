

CTV Vancouver





A rash of distraction thefts targeting Vancouver seniors outside grocery stores has prompted a warning by police.

The three incidents on March 2 and 3 all happened outside stores on the city's West Side: Oakridge Mall, City Square Mall and West Broadway at MacDonald Street.

In each case, the suspects apparently watched the seniors use their debit cards to make a purchase and took note of their PIN as they punched it into the keypad.

Afterwards, the suspects followed the victims outside and struck up a friendly conversation before stealing their bank card.

“Chatting with them, and sometimes hugging them, as their accomplice secretly removed the victim’s wallet from their bag, walker, or jacket pocket," said Const. Jason Doucette.

The suspects put the wallets back into the person's pocked after the theft, and in each case it wasn't until much later that the victims discovered money had been withdrawn. Thousands of dollars was taken in the thefts, police said.

The senior victims are between the ages of 82 to 97.

The first suspect is described as a white man with darker skin, between 25 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a white and black camouflage ball-cap and black shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a white man with darker skin, 30 to 40 years old with a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket and black track pants with white stripes down the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD at (604) 717-9061 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.