

CTV Vancouver





A diesel spill on Highway 1 in Burnaby snarled traffic for hours Monday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the spill occurred shortly before 12 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near North Road.

A dump truck travelling west punctured a fuel tank, spilling between 60 and 80 litres of diesel onto the road, Burnaby’s assistant fire chief, Laine Zimmermann, told CTV News.

Fifteen firefighters, including a hazmat team, responded to the incident. Crews put down sand three times before mopping up and pressure-washing the area.

Zimmermann said crews were able to keep the diesel from going down nearby drains and there are no environmental concerns surrounding the spill.

The highway was completely closed between Brunette Avenue and Gaglardi Way as firefighters and other crews worked to clean the area, but all lanes were reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Commuters experienced heavy delays in the area through the afternoon.

CLEAR - #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident eastbound at Gaglardi Way all clear. Expect delays due to congestion. #BurnabyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 28, 2017

Aerial view of spill on Highway 1 near Burnaby, as seen from #Chopper9. Developing story here: https://t.co/OeqgLYsZI8 pic.twitter.com/3sLRDxxxDm — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) August 28, 2017